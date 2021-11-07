24,059 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Thryv as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:THRY opened at $31.06 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
THRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
