24,059 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Thryv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $31.06 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

