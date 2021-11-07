Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOOR stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.48.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

