Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 89,250 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUGGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

