Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,058 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,556,000 after purchasing an additional 308,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after buying an additional 853,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 284,272 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

REXR stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.51, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

