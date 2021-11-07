Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 915,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.23% of Weyerhaeuser worth $59,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,077,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.33 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

