Zimmer Partners LP Buys 862,700 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,700 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 1.8% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.21% of The Southern worth $133,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after acquiring an additional 607,206 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

SO opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

