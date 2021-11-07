Zimmer Partners LP Has $88.40 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $88,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

DLR stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.31.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

