5,083,049 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,083,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,089,000. Apartment Income REIT accounts for approximately 3.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

