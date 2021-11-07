Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.53% of Dune Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $138,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $215,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

