Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $74.53 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

