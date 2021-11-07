Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stake Cut by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amplify Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPY opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.44. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%.

In other news, Director Evan S. Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,428 shares in the company, valued at $477,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

