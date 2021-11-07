Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 184,700 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $225.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

