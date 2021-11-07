IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $173.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $178.00.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.36.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

