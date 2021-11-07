KeyCorp Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $110.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.70% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.97.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

