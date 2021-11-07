Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.11.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NN news, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,106.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

