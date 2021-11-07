Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 41,200 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Lakeland Industries worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 276.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $164.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.08. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.