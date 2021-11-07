Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.31 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

