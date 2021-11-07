Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279,300 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises approximately 1.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of L stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

