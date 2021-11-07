Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.50 and its 200-day moving average is $147.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

