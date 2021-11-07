Bornite Capital Management LP Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. United States Steel comprises approximately 0.5% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of United States Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

