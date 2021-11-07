Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $121.54 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

