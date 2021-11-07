Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Tesla by 56.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 39.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 956,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,222.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 395.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.03 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $850.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

