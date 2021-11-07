Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Ocean Arete Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Ocean Arete Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up about 7.5% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,899,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 981,953 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,178,000 after buying an additional 190,118 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 106,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

