$867.51 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce sales of $867.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $860.00 million and the highest is $880.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $758.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $123.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

