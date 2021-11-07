Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.
Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.96. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.