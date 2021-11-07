Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.96. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

