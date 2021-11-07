Canaccord Genuity Trims Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Target Price to $10.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaltura from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.