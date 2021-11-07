Raze Network (RAZE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $824,154.00

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $824,154.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 67.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00086125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00080832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00100005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.39 or 0.07395579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,939.59 or 0.99943226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022305 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

