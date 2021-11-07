Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Genpact worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genpact by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 3,705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 594,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

