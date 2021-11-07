Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 261,900 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 261,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.10 million, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

