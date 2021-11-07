D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 508.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $63,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

NYSE DHI opened at $92.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

