Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,017 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

KSS opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.