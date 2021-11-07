Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. UBS Group AG grew its position in SuRo Capital by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SuRo Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in SuRo Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSSS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,521.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

