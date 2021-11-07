217,000 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.