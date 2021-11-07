Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

NYSE:ETN opened at $171.30 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $173.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

