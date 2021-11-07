MRJ Capital Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Corteva by 217.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $61,155,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.60 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

