Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.580-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

