CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. CNH Industrial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

