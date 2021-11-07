International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 64.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP opened at $48.87 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.