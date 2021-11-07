Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report $639.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.91 million to $642.78 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

NASDAQ VC opened at $123.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

