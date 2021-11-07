Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report $639.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.91 million to $642.78 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ VC opened at $123.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
