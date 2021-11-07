MRJ Capital Inc. Takes $2.13 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

