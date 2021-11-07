ByteNext Price Tops $0.13 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $71,201.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00086125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00080832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00100005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.39 or 0.07395579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,939.59 or 0.99943226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022305 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

