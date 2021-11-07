ByteNext Trading Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.69 million and $71,201.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00086125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00080832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00100005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.39 or 0.07395579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,939.59 or 0.99943226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022305 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

