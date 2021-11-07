Genaro Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.28 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00255096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00102958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,181,981 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

