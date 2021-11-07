Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 55,471 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 74.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,471 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $132.29 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

