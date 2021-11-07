Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1,070.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE BOH opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.