Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 730.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,037 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after buying an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after buying an additional 833,076 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,923,000 after buying an additional 390,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,584,000 after buying an additional 119,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.33 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.