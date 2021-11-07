Amalgamated Bank Acquires 31,405 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of The Brink’s worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,877,000 after buying an additional 60,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after buying an additional 177,818 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after buying an additional 216,656 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after buying an additional 399,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,737,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Brink's alerts:

BCO opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.62.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.