Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,052 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 673,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,621,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $41,316,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

CVE stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 3.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

