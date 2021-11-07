UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $716,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 31.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 242.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

