UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 18,397 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,958 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.69% of Yelp worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yelp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Yelp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth $201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.24.

NYSE YELP opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

